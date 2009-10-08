[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4accbecc00000000005ad17a/image.jpg" link="/is-this-fake-facebook-redesign-better-than-the-real-one-2009-10/facebooks-redesign-part-i-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Facebook is testing a site redesign that brings a “Top News” filter to the News Feed — the place where Facebook users see realtime status updates, photo uploads, links and more from their friends.



But Facebook isn’t the only one working on a Facebook redesign. So its Web designer Barton Smith.

He uploaded a series of screenshots of his Facebook redesign to the YouTube-for-design-people site Behance Network. The design geeks there are raving about it.

Some comments:

“The current design looks terrible next to this. Brilliant.”

“WOAHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Facebook neeeds your redesign!!!”

“and now my Facebook profile looks uglier than ever… this is what I call a GOOD website design… awesome work man… +1000!”

But what do you think? Here’s how Barton describes his redesign, which he calls the “The Facebook Facelift.”

The Facebook Facelift is a self initiated project to challenge the form and functionality of Facebook. It’s streamlined, structured, linear interface is more comprehendible, enhancing the user experience and absorbability of content.

The home page features many new benefits: the publisher toolbar enables users to post content from any page within Facebook, saving time in navigating needlessly through profiles; the streams’ two-tiered filter (content type & content contributers) also creates a more coherent structure with the core elements retaining their position throughout most of the site; and the live feed displays a constant stream of all content posted in a users network, which expands upon mouse over.

Profiles also integrate with the system more seamlessly. Just as friend lists filter the stream by a select number of people, user profiles simply filter content to a single person, creating a clearer and more comprehendible layout.

The Facebook Publisher subsite is designed to support the growing use of Facebook as a primary form of contact as email once was. The separate address, publisher.facebook.com, would be permitted in businesses where Facebook is banned, allowing users to send messages without the distractions of user generated content. The interface is a mirror of the publisher toolbar ensuring a consistent interface.

Barton’s uploaded his screenshots and a very nice video under a creative commons licence, so we were able to re-post them here.

Compare them to Facebook’s redesign and then vote for the look your prefer→

