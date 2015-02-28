Is this dancer spinning left or right? This is even crazier than the dress

Forget the dress! This dancer optical illusion is even crazier.

Is she spinning clockwise or counter-clockwise?

At first I thought she was spinning counter-clockwise and couldn’t see it the other way; but when I looked again after looking away, suddenly she was spinning clockwise.

It all comes down to whether you think she’s spinning on her right foot or her left foot.

Called a kinetic, bistable optical illusion, this example was created in 2003 by web designer Nobuyuki Kayahara per Wikipedia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.