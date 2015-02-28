Is this dancer spinning left or right? This is even crazier than the dress

Gus Lubin

Forget the dress! This dancer optical illusion is even crazier.

Is she spinning clockwise or counter-clockwise?

At first I thought she was spinning counter-clockwise and couldn’t see it the other way; but when I looked again after looking away, suddenly she was spinning clockwise.

It all comes down to whether you think she’s spinning on her right foot or her left foot.

Called a kinetic, bistable optical illusion, this example was created in 2003 by web designer Nobuyuki Kayahara per Wikipedia.

