Is this Campari the most Fashionably Sexy Calendar for 2012?

For 2012, the famous Campari Calendar gets us Milla Jovovich along with Benicio del Toro, Eva Mendes and Jessica Alba to say a few names. The Calendar draws inspiration from the raw power and fury of nature which leaves mankind powerless despite all its advancements.



1

A Swarovski bracelet along with a Panache necklace grace Milla as she takes inspiration from a tsunami in her Yann Weber dress. Walter Steiger shoes add further class.

2

A diamond ring from Vhernier grabs all the attention of the reader despite the tornado blowing wind into the Izmaylova feather dress of Miss Jovovich.

3

Erupting from the Earth, the hand painted dress by Stephane Rolland gives Milla sheer power. Also seen is a rhinestone necklace from PAco Rabanne.

4

A wine dress along with matching gloves from Stephane Rolland makes us think that Milla has Sabrina-ish powers (a goodly witch).

5

The Goddess of Smoke accompanying fure, Messika gives Milla the diamond cuff bracelet as she poses in this satin-crepe black sweater number, veiled in black organza with black organza leaves by Stephane Rolland.

6

Not content with merely being a tsunami, Milla graces us with her whirlpool look thanks to a dress from Yann Weber and gold necklace from Vhernier (matching bracelet too).

7

Yann Weber’s dress gives Milla the power of molten rock as she takes the appearance of lava in this luscious picture.

8

Yann Weber’s creation once again giving wings to Milla Jovovich along with these black rhinestone sandals from Rene Caovilla and a Pandora necklace with accompanying diamond cuff from Messika.

9

After the fury of fire and lightning, the coolness of ice is a sight for sore eyes as Mila is wrapped in frost (Computer Graphics) and her only accessories being the always present Campari along with shoes from Walter Steiger.

10

Like a shooting star, Milla soars across the skies in this Manish Arora top which melts into the darkness of the skies and a rose gold ring by Vhernier.

11

Unaffected by the heat of the rising sun, Milla’s dress bears the brunt of it all as the melty satin dress and gloves from Yann Weber give her a super human appearance. Necklace by Messika.

12

Bubbles. In the colours of Campari. ‘Nuff said.

13

Silk and Satin giving her a regal look, Milla takes one step forward towards the future in her rhinestone sandals by Rene Caovilla with ornaments from Vhernier.

Photographs by Dimitri Daniloff for Campari.

