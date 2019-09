Is this Bernie Madoff dressed in a pimp costume? A photo from online photo service ScanCafe, dated from 1999, was sent to Gawker. And the sender thinks it’s Bernie Madoff. We’re learning towards no, but it’s possible. Frankly, we’re still more inclined to believe that Sonja Kohn is Bernie Madoff in drag.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.