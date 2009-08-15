Is This Apple's Next iPod Touch?

Points in favour of realness: the photos aren’t blurry; we’ve got multiple shots of the camera hardware; the photos match previous rumours about camera placement. Points against realness: they came from a radio show; and the iPod is totally destroyed.

Of all the places you could send a sensitive Apple leak, with photographs, one repair technician, who claims to be showing us the next iPod Touch, with camera, chose “MAXIM Radio with Covino and Rich,” a media outlet that by definition cannot show people pictures, and where the term “dudebros” is thrown around with some frequency. But anyway!

Allegedly, allegedly, allegedly. Here’s what they say their tipster told them:

-to show it’s real. If you look at the board, it states Apple 2009 very clear. The 2nd gen AKA iPod touch out now, has 2008 on it. They haven’t revised the 2008 touch. I will compare them in pic in a sec.

-BTW, these phones NEVER leave Apple and this one left but it was a durability test phone, so that’s why the screen is all gridded off and cracked.

-The side by side picture is the inside of the current gen vs the 3rd gen (one coming out in September).

-I acquired this from a guy that I buy parts phones and iPods from. I believe he’s a recycler in ***********, so what most likely happened is that Apple threw this away and he some how got it and sold it for parts.”

This is strange for as many reasons as it is fascinating—if this is some radio stunt, it’s a pretty thorough one. The lens is convincingly seated and iPhone-like from the outside, and the camera sensor mount—that black box you can see in the disassembled photos—looks just like the casings you see under countless mobile phones’ battery covers.

But there’s plenty to be uneasy about. The iPod is utterly smashed, and the technician’s story as to why that is, and how he got the device in the first place, is extremely fishy, to be generous. Also, the fact that it’s broken is awfully convenient—that means that the tipster can’t be asked to demonstrate the possibly home-installed iPod camera, because the device is clearly smashed. Drilling a convincing lens into a dummy iPod is totally plausible; doing the same on a working unit and snapping photos with it? Not so much. It’s all a little tough to swallow, but again, hard to ignore. I’m not convinced, just impressed—what do you guys think? [Covino and Rich]

