Is This Apple's New iPhone?

Apple will likely release a new iPhone in the next five or six months. Is this it?

This is, according to AppleInsider, a prototype of the 2010 iPhone, on top of an iPad, as published by Engadget.

What sort of sexy features might it have? That tiny round reflection to the left of the earpiece could be evidence of a front-facing camera, which could be nice for making video calls to an iPad.

Otherwise, we assume the new iPhone will be faster than last year’s, will include more memory, and could include Apple-made chips, versus the third-party chips inside current iPhones. We also predict that Apple will begin selling the iPhone at Verizon Wireless this year.

The newest iPhone is supposed to be an “A+” upgrade, according to MacRumors.

