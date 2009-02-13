Is This Apple's New iPhone?

Apple is testing its new iPhone, which will probably come out some time this summer. So… is this it?

Leaked photos of a supposed new iPhone are making their way around the Web, starting at iPodObserver and now MacRumors. They show an iPhone that’s roughly the same shape as the current iPhone, but with a matte paint job and a new model number.

Are they real? Who knows. But if they are, it looks like Apple isn’t (yet) making drastic changes to the size or shape of the iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.