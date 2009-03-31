Is This An Apple Netbook?

Dan Frommer
  • Is this a MacBook mini or a fake? [9to5Mac]
  • Disney, ESPN clips coming to YouTube, no long-form videos [paidContent]
  • Motorola’s new phone not ugly! [Gearlog]
  • Real journalists find homes at AOL blogs [MediaPost]
  • TheFunded not shutting down [TechCrunch]
  • Yahoo TV widgets not vaporware, will ship on Samsung TVs [CNET]
  • Microsoft backs off nickel-and-diming Windows Mobile devs [CNET]
  • Slanket beats Snuggie [Gizmodo]

