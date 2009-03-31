Is This An Apple Netbook?

- Is this a MacBook mini or a fake? [9to5Mac]
- Disney, ESPN clips coming to YouTube, no long-form videos [paidContent]
- Motorola’s new phone not ugly! [Gearlog]
- Real journalists find homes at AOL blogs [MediaPost]
- TheFunded not shutting down [TechCrunch]
- Yahoo TV widgets not vaporware, will ship on Samsung TVs [CNET]
- Microsoft backs off nickel-and-diming Windows Mobile devs [CNET]
- Slanket beats Snuggie [Gizmodo]
