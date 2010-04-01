Is This A Joke? Traders Freak Out Because Just Some Of The Markets Are Open For Tomorrow's Big Jobs Report

FX traders trade the Euro

Photo: AP

Do only stocks and commodities traders celebrate Good Friday?The only markets open tomorrow morning are bond and futures markets.



Stocks and commodities will be closed all day. The Wall Street Journal says traders are freaking out about it because the jobs report comes out tomorrow.

“I’ve never heard of putting such a big number out on a day when you can’t do anything about it,” Ralph Fogel, an investment strategist at Fogel, told the WSJ.

Monday markets should be crazy.

