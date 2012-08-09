Is There No One At Google Who Knows How To Say “No”?

Google amazes me and not in a good way. They are one of the largest, most powerful, most important companies on the planet, yet:
– They spend the time and money to prepare a device that has glaring deficiencies.
– They take a lot of time from Google I/O to demo the device.
– They allow customers to pre-order the device.
– They then pull the device because they discover what everyone has known from the get-go: That the Nexus Q was a flawed concept that was Dead On Arrival (DOA).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.