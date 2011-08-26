Is there going to be a FACEBOOK IPO FILING IN 90 DAYS?

It’s an interesting question. According to a Fortune article, Facebook’s IPO filing always seems to be 90 days off … ‘no matter whether ‘now’ is June or yesterday.’ rumours are swirling, but action doesn’t seem to be forthcoming. And let’s face it: the company (well, at least Mark Zuckerberg) doesn’t appear to want to go public.

So, Facebook watchers are reduced to reading tea leaves in the hope of finding some indicator of when that S-1 will be submitted. Fortune sees that being no earlier than December, with an interesting rationale.

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of the social media giant, is on board to speak at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference, to be held at the end of November. Fortune notes, ‘There is simply no way she would have agreed to this appearance if she expected her company to be in registration at the time.’ If Facebook files before then, her ability to speak would be constrained:

Anything that could be viewed as front-running would be off-limits, as would any company-specific comments that don’t match up exactly to the information in Facebook’s registration documents. Were she to misstate a revenue or user figure, the company would be forced to issue an amended filing. It’s the reason that company counsel generally tells in-registration execs to stay quiet, unless there is a compelling business case to speak (new product launch, etc.).

Yet again, we’re forced to watch and wait.

Source: Fortune

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.