Is There Anyone Left Excited About Doing Business In China?

In his CNBC appearance this morning, Donald Trump identified two economic villains: OPEC and China.



OPEC is an old “enemy” so we can ignore that for now.

But the attitude towards China is fascinating, because it’s part of a bigger trend whereby business executives are souring on the world’s second biggest economy.

It used to be that labour (and various domestic players) were frustrated by China, but that the elite businessmen loved it, both for the fact that it represented a new market, and of course cheap labour.

But Trump is saying that you can’t do business there. And that echoes others who have said the same thing, like Jeff Immelt.

OK, no doubt you can find plenty of China fans among the business elites. Wilbur Ross recently gave a bit fat wet sloppy kiss to Beijing during his CNBC appearance. But, the enthusiasm is clearly waning.

