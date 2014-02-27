New York Mag Writer Still Thinks We Don't Know The Full Story Of Who's Behind @GSElevator

Anonymous Is GS Elevator Tweeter John Lefevre working alone?

This week, New York Times‘ columnist Andrew Sorkin exposed the identity of @GSElevator, the anonymous Twitter scribe who relays overheard conversations from inside the elevators at Goldman Sachs.

But after speaking with Lefevre, New York Magazine writer Kevin Roose isn’t all that convinced we pinned the right guy. In fact, Roose, who did the first Q&A with @GSElevator in 2011, offers up a theory that there’s more than one person behind the infamous Twitter account.

For the last three years, the person behind the account has amassed more than 641,000 followers with a little more than 1,000 tweets.

According to Sorkin, @GSElevator is

John Lefevre, a 34-year-old ex-bond trader living in Texas who has never worked for Goldman Sachs.

Roose, however, thinks Lefevre may have had help.

Roose writes:

I think there are several people responsible for the updating the @GSElevator account, as well as related accounts on Facebook and Instagram. I believe that @GSElevator was either multiple people from the start, or that in the three years since the account was opened, it has morphed into a kind of cross-platform performance-art project, with multiple people creating content under the @GSElevator aegis.

The main reason he thinks there are mutliple folks behind the account is that the writing style varies so much from platform to platform.

Part of this is a simple smell test — the sharp, concise writing contained in @GSElevator’s tweets has always read like the work of a different author than the loose, elementary prose in the book proposal and the writing contained in some of the account’s articles on sites like Business Insider.

