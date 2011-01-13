Is There A Property Bubble In China?

Via Bloomberg:



“Bloomberg’s Paul Allen reports from Dongguan, China on the New South China Mall, which has remained mostly vacant since it opened in 2005. Jim Chanos, the hedge-fund manager who was one of the first investors to foresee the 2001 collapse of Enron Corp., reiterated last month China is on a “treadmill to hell” because of a reliance on property development for economic growth.”

Source: Bloomberg

