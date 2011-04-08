Is There A New Tech Bubble? No. But There Are Other Things To Worry About...

Photo: Michael Seto

Insight Partners was kind enough to ask me to speak to some of their investors this afternoon.The topic: Whether or not there’s a new tech bubble.



(As an Internet stock analyst from 1996-2001, I had a good view of the last one.)

My answer?

No, there’s no new tech bubble. At least not yet.

A few hot companies have high multiples, and there’s some silly stuff happening in the angel and secondary markets. But this is just a cyclical tech boom, not a bubble.

That said…

There are plenty of other things to worry about these days. Things that are scarier than a tech bubble…

