Mark Cuban‘s insider trading charges likely have very little if nothing to do with his time as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, but we did notice, as did the always-on-top-of-things People magazine, that Cuban is the second DWTS alum to be charged with a white-collar crime since the show wrapped. So is there a Dancing With The Stars curse? Can we expect a scandalous revelation about Cloris Leachman‘s finances in the next few years?



People: Cuban is not the first Dancing contestant to run afoul of financial laws: In October, race car driver Helio Castroneves pleaded not guilty in a Florida courtroom to charges that he evaded U.S. taxes on more than $5 million in income. He was released on $10 million bail.

