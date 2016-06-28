'Rogue One' might be getting rid of an iconic element from the 'Star Wars' movies

Lucasfilm/ Disney The opening crawl of ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’

“Rogue One” is, well, going rogue.

The “Star Wars” spin-off might be the first film in the mega-franchise to not include the iconic opening crawl, according to Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm and producer of “

Rogue One.”

“We talk about that all the time. It’s something that we’re right in the midst of discussing even now, so I don’t want to say definitively what we’re doing,” Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly. “The crawl and some of those elements live so specifically within the ‘saga’ films that we are having a lot of discussion about what will define the [standalone] ‘Star Wars Stories’ separate and apart from the saga films. So we’re right in the middle of talking about that.”

“Rogue One” will also differ from the “Star Wars” episodic saga in that it takes a break from the Skywalker family-focused storylines and instead puts the spotlight on a different rebel fighter, Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso. Even so, the not-so-paternal Skywalker patriarch, Anakin aka Darth Vader, will return in “Rogue One” — though he isn’t billed as the main villain.

Kennedy added that they are intentionally diverging from the cinematography and style associated with the films in the trilogies.

“We’re very deliberately leaning into the various styles of directors that we’re approaching so that each of these movies will very intentionally have a very different tone and style from the saga films,” Kennedy said. “[‘Rogue One’ director Gareth Edwards] has shown a stylistic preference that’s much more handheld, visceral, inside-the-action kind of feel. He does a lot of handheld, intimate, close-up work. That’s not something you’ve necessarily seen in a ‘Star Wars’ movie before.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.