Obama Cancels Planned Event, Visits Dover Air Force Base

Photo: C-Span

UPDATE: Report: Obama To View Return Of Remains Of Americans Killed In Afghanistan TodayOriginal: The White House just announced that all public events have been cancelled today, including a much-publicized appearance by President Barack Obama at a company in Springfield, VA to highlight new fuel efficiency standards.



Obama has faced criticism over his slow response to the Standard and Poor’s downgrade as well as the stock market plunge.

As the Fed meets today, there is some speculation that Obama is preparing an announcement on the economy — perhaps that he will call Congress back into session from its August recess to pass job-creation legislation.

The White House laughed off such a proposal in yesterday’s press briefing, but has been facing mounting criticism from both Democrats and Republicans to take more of a leadership role on the economy.

We’ll keep you posted if anything develops.

Update: Vote on what you think is going on at the White House here.

