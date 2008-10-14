Is The Wall Street Fall Hurting Men More Than Women?

The story of layoffs on Wall Street are all too familiar. Thousands have lost their jobs, and thousands more will lose their jobs in the next few months. Despite some prominent women losing their jobs, such as former Lehman CFO Erin Callan, we are having trouble tracking down mid-level and entry-level Wall Street women who have been laid-off. Could this round of financial turmoil be hurting men more than women on Wall Street?



Any economic setback on Wall Street is likely to see more men than women lose their jobs. It’s simple maths because Wall Street is dominated by men. But anecdotal data seems to suggest that Wall Street’s recent rounds of layoffs may be disproportionately affecting men. Could Wall Street firms be leaving women in their jobs because they are afraid that laying off women will hurt the massive efforts they made during the boom to build the image of Wall Street as a place where women had an equal opportunity to get ahead?

“You know, I actually can’t think of any of my girlfriends who have lost jobs,” a young woman at a still indepedent Wall Street firm told us. “It’s all guys I think.”

So what do you think? Are men taking a harsher hit? Are women just more valuable? Or are women just less likely to confess to their layoffs?

