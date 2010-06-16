Is The US Verging On A Bailout Of Spain?

The EU denied rumours that it would give Spain an aid package of $307 billion along with the IMF and US. Spain’s borrowing costs are moving toward those that Greece had to pay before its bailout. There are reasonable concerns about the availability of capital to run Spanish banks which could cause a breakdown of the liquidity system that is feeds financial firms there.



