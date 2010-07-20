Is The U.S. Government Lying About Iranian Nuclear Scientist Shahram Amiri?

Shahram Amiri was unwilling to tell U.S. officials that Iran had a weapons program at all, according to Asia Times.



In fact, Amiri told the CIA that, “Iran had no bomb program.”

Shahram Amiri, the Iranian nuclear scientist that defected to the U.S., returned back to Iran last week. He has claimed that he was subject to abuse from the U.S. government during his stay in the U.S. He is now back in Iran with his family, and claims he was abducted by the U.S. while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

This could be yet another difficult obstacle for the U.S. if it intends to attack Iran. While during the buildup to the war in Iraq, the U.S. government construed evidence that it had received in relation to a potential weapons program in Iraq, the world may be unwilling to listen to such spin this time around.

Washington has already started to claim that Amiri was a double agent, working for Iran while talking to the CIA. But even if that is true, there may be a history bias in the government now against such conclusions.

Read more at Asia Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.