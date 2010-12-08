A Deep Walkthrough Of An America That's One Accident Away From A Deflationary Nightmare

Photo: Broyhill Asset Management

The debate over inflation vs. inflation has dominated 2010, with many suggesting the U.S. is on the brink of a deflationary environment and others saying the world is in an inflationary period.The reality is both are correct.



Broyhill Asset Management has put together a presentation on the debate, walking readers through the failed attempts to stimulate money demand in the U.S. economy by the Fed. The result of that lack of demand is a U.S. economy on the brink of deflation.

But the world, flooded with U.S. easy money, is experiencing inflation that may lead to food riots, just like in 2008.

Also included is an assessment of what investments may make sense in such an environment and a warning about the U.S.’ Japanese future.

