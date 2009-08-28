Actually, The US Debt Isn't That Horrible

It’s fair to say that most people around the world believe the US dollar will weaken in the long-term, just because it’s become accepted “fact”. In the same vein, many feel the US debt is far too large and that a dollar crisis is on the way.



Yet if you compare the US national debt vs. the size of its economy, any crisis still looks a long, long way off. Many countries have similar levels of debt.

While most recent growth of debt is alarming, the US still has massive capacity to keep borrrowing if the experience of other countries is any guide.

This chart from Visual Economics tells the story:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.