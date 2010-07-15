UAE Ambassador Says Country May Back A US-Israeli Attack On Iran

The U.A.E. may be about to support the U.S. and Israel in their rumoured plans to attack Iran, according to reports from Der Spiegel.



The U.A.E.’s ambassador to the U.S., Yousef Al Otaiba, recently expressed his concerns that the costs of having Iran be a nuclear power were too high for his country, and worth the costs of going to war with the country:

But, he added, “if you are asking me, ‘Am I willing to live with that versus living with a nuclear Iran,’ my answer is still the same. We cannot live with a nuclear Iran. I am willing to absorb what takes place at the expense of the security of the U.A.E.”

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev recently expressed his concerns that Iran was close to building a weapon, after Iran announced it had 20 kilograms of 20 per cent enriched uranium.

This will only lead to growing worries over the plans of both the U.S. and Israel regarding war with Iran.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.