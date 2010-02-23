Is The Much-Hated Yen About To Break Back Towards Multi-Decade Highs?

Joe Weisenthal

Speaking of Japan, we can’t help but wonder whether we’re about to see another big jump in the yen, given that it appears to be hitting the bottom part of a cycle where it’s consistently found support.

As the anti-yen trade is becoming one of the hottest bets around (see: Kyle Bass) there’s a whole lot more pain in store if indeed the currency does jut upwards.

yen

Photo: StockCharts.com

