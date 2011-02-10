Steve Jobs Is Alive And Well But HP's TouchPad Is DOA – The SAI-Cast Weighs In

Earlier today, HP unveiled its TouchPad – but is it a threat to Apple’s iPad? No. “This is just not better than the iPad,” says our very own Dan Frommer.



The SAI guys talk about the TouchPad, Steve Jobs’ first national TV appearance, AND Jay Yarow gives us an update on how the Apple CEO is doing.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

