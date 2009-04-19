Is The Times' Runup A Suckers' Rally?

Don’t look now but New York Times shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past month and even topped the 20% burst the Washington Post has seen.

It be truly good news for the likes of Carlos Slim–the Times’ newest huge shareholder–if Wall Street is buying into management duking it out with the unions, playing tough with the Boston Globe and cutting out several sections from the massive Sunday paper.

Still, though, not one of the analysts who covers the stock has it rated any better than a “hold” and at $6.71 a share, it’s a bit above the consensus price target.

Are they late? Or just not buying the Times’ boat rising with the market for much longer?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.