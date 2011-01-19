Is The Sports World Ready For A Professional Poker League?

Some of the world’s top poker players are creating a new invite-only poker league, that will only include true professional players.



The unnamed league will hold five events this year, designed specifically to pit the best professional players against each other.

Poker has exploded in popularity in recent years and most major tournaments have been flooded by amateurs willing to pay the expensive entry fees, or part-timers who won smaller satellite tournaments.

As a result, the sport’s biggest event — the World Series of Poker — is usually won by amateurs or successful online players, with little to no live tournament experience. Online winnings will not be included in the ranking system that will determine the league’s members.

A championship tournament will be held at the Palms Casino, which is owned by the Maloof brothers, who also own the Sacramento Kings.

