Is The S&P As Measured In Gold The Ultimate Sign Of The Fed's Bluff Being Called?

Last night we jokingly posted a chart of lean hogs priced in gold, but where you see this kind of calculation typically made is in stocks.



Arthur Cutten at Jesse’s Cafe Americain has posted the latest update of this, and not surprisingly, it’s an ugly chart.

Cutten argues that this is why Bernanke “fears” gold. We’re not so sure if that’s what it means, but it is interesting. Thoughts?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.