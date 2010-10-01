The 10 Most Glaring Lies In "The Social Network"

But Mark, you actually DID row on a crew team!

David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin’s new film about the founding of Facebook, The Social Network, is an entertaining movie that anybody who cares about power, business, and the human need to matter should go see right now.It’s also fiction.



We’ve done a lot of reporting on Facebook – we’ve even read some of Mark Zuckerberg‘s instant message conversations from the era of the company’s founding – so when we watched The Social Network it was hard not to be the nerd keeping track of the inaccuracies.

(Yes, this made us feel like 13-year-old worried that the Twilight movies would not adhere to the books. Oh well.)

The biggest lie the movie tells is that Eduardo Saverin is a complete victim and Mark Zuckerberg is a villain. Mark behaved badly when he was 19, but he had his reasons to cut Eduardo out of the company.

But as they say in the movie – in a line stolen from Facebook’s top spokesman – “every creation tale needs it’s devil.”

