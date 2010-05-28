Is The Recent 10-Year Reversal Also Signaling A Huge Fall In The Market?

One of our readers sends us an update of one of our favourite technical charts showing a very long-term perspective on the 10-year. Yields have been falling again, amidst the general flight-to-safety (today notwithstanding).



As you can see, and you need to really click on the image to blow it up, each time the 10-year yield bounces off the top part of this particular channel, the stock market has taken a turn for the worse. (And usually it coincides with a crisis).

Click to enlarge:

