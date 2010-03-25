Wikileaks Promises "Pentagon Murder Cover-up" Details, Goes Suspiciuosly Silent

‘ Twitter feed went abuzz with info about a “Pentagon murder cover-up” and then suddenly became silent for hours. A blogger who goes by the alias “morgue” pointed this out, fearing the Pentagon might be trying to put pressure on them or shut them down.



We previously reported that the Pentagon placed WikiLeaks, the site that lets anonymous tipsters post sensitive documents online, on a list of potential threats to military operations. We thought that was less scary that it might sound because the Pentagon puts out plenty of reports listing all sorts of potential threats, and Pentagon spokespeople played down the report. In the report, the Pentagon even speculated that WikiLeaks might be a CIA project.

The Twitter stream went live again, saying “we’re fine, and will issue a suitable riposte shortly” — the word “riposte” implying that somebody has, indeed, been trying to mess with WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks under surveillance? 'WikiLeaks is currently under an aggressive US and Icelandic surveillance operation. Following/photographing/filming/detaining.' From @WikiLeaks 'If anything happens to us, you know why: it is our Apr 5 film. And you know who is responsible.' From @WikiLeaks International spy intrigue! 'Two under State Dep diplomatic cover followed our editor from Iceland to http://skup.no on Thursday.' From @WikiLeaks Scary! 'One related person was detained for 22 hours. Computer's seized.That's http://www.skup.no' From @WikiLeaks More scary shenanigans... 'We have been shown secret photos of our production meetings and been asked specific questions during detention related to the airstrike.' From @WikiLeaks 'We have airline records of the State Dep/CIA tails. Don't think you can get away with it. You cannot. This is WikiLeaks.' From @WikiLeaks

