Is The Obama-Jamie Dimon Falling Out A Pure White House Farce?

In his obituary for financial reform, Simon Johnson makes an interesting point about about the way the Obama administration has tried to manage the media.



“More transparency and disclosure” sounds fine but this is just empty rhetoric. Where is the application – or strengthening if necessary – of anti-trust tools so that concentrated market share in over-the-counter derivatives can be confronted. The White House is making something of a show from Jamie Dimon falling out of favour, but all the points of substance that matter, Dimon’s JP Morgan Chase has won. The Securities and Exchange Commission is beginning to push in the right direction, but the reconciliation conference looks likely to deny them the self-funding – CFTC and FDIC, for example, collect fees from the industry – that could help build as a regulator. At the same time, the conference legislation would send a large number of important questions to the SEC “for further study”. None of this makes any sense – unless the goal is to block real reform.

Last week, Noam Scheiber of TNR wrote about “The Breakup,” AKA the falling out between Jamie Dimon and Barack Obama, as financial reform has worn on.

But actually the most interesting part was at the end of the piece:

Which brings us to a final, enduring frustration for Dimon and JP Morgan: For all the friction in both directions, the company believes its relationship with the administration is actually far better than the White House and the media let on.

In other words, the whole thing is kind of a White House creation. There’s no actual reason for the two sides to hate each other, but it’s convenient for The White House to publicly by antagonistic towards JPMorgan and Dimon, at least while the financial regulation debate wears on.

When that’s over, and there’s nothing in the bill that contains any teeth — which is what Simon Johnson predicts — then you can expect the friendship to begin anew.

