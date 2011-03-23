Is The Multi-Year Dollar Flag/Pennant Pattern Ending?

Today technical analyst Chris Kimble suggests we keep an eye on the Dollar.



Chris comments: The action in the Dollar since 2008 has created a series of lower highs and higher lows, resulting in a large flag/pennant pattern.

Of late investors are attempting to break the bottom of this pattern, by pushing prices below a 3-year support line.

It would be natural for the Dollar to rally some from here, testing the underside of the new resistance line.

Watch the price action on an underside test. Should it happen, it will be key to the next big move in the dollar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.