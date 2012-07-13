Tour The Compound Where The Missing Wife Of Scientology's Leader Might Be Living

Photo: Angry Gay Pope
The wife of David Miscavige, leader of the Church of Scientology, has been missing since 2006.Attorneys for the church recently denied that she’s missing, telling Us Weekly that Shelly Miscavige “is not missing. Any reports that she is missing are false … Mrs. Miscavige has been working non-stop in the Church, as she always has.”
But the fact is that Shelly Miscavige hasn’t been seen by anyone for years, even though she was the one who played matchmaker between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes on behalf of the church, according to the Village Voice.
Steve Hall, a former Scientologist who left the church in 2004 after spending the previous 17 years at its international management level as a senior writer of its marketing materials, spoke to Business Insider recently about where Shelly Miscavige might be. He believes Shelly is at Scientology’s little-known “Church of Spiritual Technology,” a remote forest compound with prison-like security in Twin Peaks, Calif., near San Bernadino.
There is a debate among former Scientologists as to whether Shelly is being held against her will — spikes on the compound’s fence face inwards, not outwards — or whether she is staying there voluntarily, tending to the church’s most sacred texts. Another former Scientologist says he saw Shelly’s mail being sorted at CST in 2010.
Author Janet Reitman wrote on page 341 of her book “Inside Scientology”:
By 2006, one of those abruptly ‘disappeared’ from the RTC, and from Int, would be Miscavige’s wife, Shelly, who was reportedly exiled to a Church of Scientology compound near Big Bear, California.
Big Bear is near San Bernadino.
Hall, however, said Shelly’s exile at the CST compound may be voluntary — he says he spent years as a virtual and actual prisoner of the church, at a different site. Even after his periods of physical incarceration ended, he said, he continued to work for Miscavige because he believed in the religion.
Is Shelly being held against her will? “Yes and no,” Hall says, “nobody wants to be held. … the answer is the Stockholm Syndrome.”
Hall is now a freelance web designer.
One person who has visited the compound is “Angry Gay Pope,” the nom de guerre of an Anonymous activist who has staged protests against Scientology. In 2010 he took these pictures of the CST compound in Twin peaks, Calif., documenting its spiked fences, razor wire, motion detectors, infra-red spotlights, satellite dishes, fuel tanks and mysterious semi-permanent trailers.
This aerial view has notations by Angry Gay Pope. The official address of the compound is 25406 State Highway 189, Twin Peaks, CA 92391.
This was the woman at Twin Peaks' security on the day Angry Gay Pope came to take photos. Doesn't look too threatening, does she? But ...
AGP says the compound was originally built about 100 years ago as a country resort for rich people from Los Angeles.
The entire property is surrounded by these inward-facing spiked fences, not just the sections nearest the road. (AGP took these photos by sticking his hand through the bars from the outside.)
This is one of the compound's nicest buildings. Tom Cruise and John Travolta sometimes stay here, AGP believes.
AGP found a damaged portion of the fence. It's not clear whether it was bent by falling trees or something from inside the compound crashing against it.
Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard believed his followers should make sure they could survive World War III.
The site is also dotted with these semi-permanent truck trailers. AGP says each one has a flight of wooden steps in front of it, upon which sits a fire extinguisher.
The Scientologists documented AGP's every move. This remote controlled camera is equipped with an infra-red spotlight to illuminate intruders at night.
At the back of the property, away from the road, the less distinctive Ultra-Barrier is replaced by concertina razor wire. AGP's ex-Scientology sources claim this building houses an elevator that leads to a vault containing Scientology's most important texts.
