Is The Missing Madoff Accountant Holed Up In This Lair?

Bernie Madoff’s accountant may have run his business out of a strip mall store front but he certainly doesn’t live a shabby lifestyle.

David Friehling, whose firm Friehling & Horowitz did Madoff’s accounting, was a class of 1980 Cornell graduate. He was also elected president of the Rockland County chapter of the NYS Society of CPAs last year. His home is located about four minutes drive from his storefront office in New City, in New York’s Rockland County. It sits on a 22,651 square foot lot. Just behind the house is a large swimming pool. Just beyond that are the hills of the High Tor State Park.

According to the real estate website Zillow, his is the most expensive house in the neighbourhood. They estimate it’s value is $810,000, which is higher than 90% of the homes in New City. This morning the AP reported that a security vehicle was blocking his driveway, phone calls went unanswered and a UPS delivery notice was on the door.



We even tried calling his fax number. Not even his fax machine is picking up!

