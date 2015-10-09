People on Twitter are really disappointed to learn that 'The Martian' -- a movie about a man surviving on Mars -- is not based on a true story

Let’s just get this out of the way now — no human has ever stepped foot on Mars.

But it seems some viewers of Ridley Scott’s new film “The Martian” were confused and thought it was based on a true story.

Here are some examples gathered by Daily Mail and BuzzFeed:

Just found out The Martian isn’t based on a true story, honestly pretty disappointed

— romin (@shutuproman) October 7, 2015

Asking if the Martian was a true story, not one of my finer moments ????

— Lauren Hart (@Laurenreneehart) October 2, 2015

Sometimes I’m smart, and sometimes I google “is the martian based on a true story”. For the record it is definitely not.

— Rebecca Rennie (@raerennie) September 23, 2015

Overheard two people talking at Panera about how THE MARTIAN was “based on a true story.”

— Mαtt Thomαs (@mattthomas) October 2, 2015

Heard a girl say to her boyfriend on the way out of The Martian ‘was that true story?’ I couldn’t believe he didn’t dump her on the spot!

— Brian Maher (@MrBrianMaher) October 2, 2015

At 2:46am – “what do you mean no one has been to Mars? You mean, The Martian isn’t based on a true story?” –@lucyliz

— Kae (@kaeepet) October 3, 2015

kelley o’hara, a stanford graduate, thought the martian movie was based off of a true story

— renee (@laurenhoIiday) October 4, 2015

so my friend and i were talking about the Martian and she was like “it’s based on a true story right?” and i was like …yeah,, what the fu

— simona ϟ inactive? ? (@1945bucky) October 3, 2015

Now, yes, there’s a lot of real science used in “The Martian,” from showcasing actual technology that NASA uses to the story about NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory having come into existence after Caltech students set their dorm on fire.

But Astronaut Mark Watney (played by Matt Damon) stranded on Mars is fiction.

