People on Twitter are really disappointed to learn that 'The Martian' -- a movie about a man surviving on Mars -- is not based on a true story

Let’s just get this out of the way now — no human has ever stepped foot on Mars.

But it seems some viewers of Ridley Scott’s new film “The Martian” were confused and thought it was based on a true story.

Now, yes, there’s a lot of real science used in “The Martian,” from showcasing actual technology that NASA uses to the story about NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory having come into existence after Caltech students set their dorm on fire

But Astronaut Mark Watney (played by Matt Damon) stranded on Mars is fiction. 

