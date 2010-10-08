Is The Market Suddenly Getting Nervous That More Free Money From The Fed Is No Guarantee?

In the past 24 hours we’ve had a few Fed governors come out and say that quantitative easing is no done deal.



Yesterday it was Fed President Fischer, and today it’s James Bullard, who is on CNBC all morning, and will even be there to react to the 8:30 AM Non-Farm Payrolls number, which is kind of exciting.

And look at the market. Stocks and gold are sliding and the dollar is firming. At minimum, the QE trade has taken a pause for a day.

And if the NFP number comes in better than horrible — certainly plausible — then suddenly the November meeting will be even more in doubt.

