Is The Market Getting Set Up For A Big Disappointment From The Fed?

It’s always dicey to ascribe some explanation for a move, but it seems conceivable that the big comeback in stocks — really, down 1.4% on the Dow seems like nothing — could have something to do with hopes that the Fed will uncork some new global market support in light of Japan.



If that’s the case, the market could be in for some serious disappointment at 2:15 when the FOMC comes out. Just a possibility. All questions to be answered soon enough.

