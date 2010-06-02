Is The Market About To Crash, Or Is It Just About To Start A Long Grind Sideways?

With another down-day in the books, let’s take a look at some charts.



First, here’s Doug Short’s (Dshort.com) comparison (dawn up this weekend) comparing the current market to the true bad bear, using inflation-adjusted numbers.

Photo: dshort.com

This dovetails nicely with an interesting column up at MarketWatch Lawrence G. McMillan warning of a long slog sideways. He notes the prevalence of this shape:

Photo: MarketWatch

The real lesson here? Not JUST the long leg down, but also the incredible period of time it ultimately took to exceed our 1937 highs.

This table he put together emphasising how long it ultimately took to recover is useful:

Photo: MarketWatch

Read his whole post at MarketWatch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.