Apple Will Finally Kill Off The 17-Inch MacBook Pro This Year — Analyst

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

The 17-inch MacBook Pro could suffer the same fate as the Newton and the G4 Cube later this year, at least according to one analyst.Ming-Chi Koi, an analyst with KGI Securities, predicts that Apple will consolidate its laptop lineup by discontinuing the priciest MacBook Pro model in the coming months due to lagging sales.



In its place, Koi predicts that Apple may try to introduce a new MacBook model in the third quarter of this year that combines the processing power of the MacBook Pro with the portability of the MacBook Air.

Via MacRumors

