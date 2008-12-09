Is The iPhone Apple's Key To The Living Room? (AAPL)

Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV set-top box hasn’t taken off. So might Apple’s best entry into the living room be via some of its portable gadgets — the iPhone and iPod touch?

Below, a video of a very early example of what that could look like: Freeverse Software’s Moto Chaser game being played on a flat-panel TV, via a simple A/V cord, via an undocumented bit of code in Apple’s latest iPhone firmware.

It’s not perfect, and not even ideal. Blown up to hi-def TV size, Apple’s graphics probably look more like a Super Nintendo than a PS3. Lots of room for performance improvement, provisions for battery life, etc.

But we would spend $20 or $30 for an adaptor in a heartbeat to play our iPhone RealSoccer game on our HDTV at home, watch iTunes movies, etc. And even if Apple decides to bake this sort of feature into Apple TV — with multiplayer gaming, perhaps? — it’d be a compelling, unique selling point.

