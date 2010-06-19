Apple’s new iPhone 4 goes on sale next Thursday. Based on the photos, videos, and descriptions we’ve seen, it looks sexy. We’ve pre-ordered one and are excited to pick it up.



We’re so excited, in fact, that we worry the new iPhone will take a lot of our attention away from another Apple gadget we just acquired — the iPad tablet.

Is the iPhone 4 an iPad killer? Maybe not a killer, per se, but definitely a distraction.

Since it launched in April, the iPad has received the majority of Apple’s public attention and marketing efforts — and the majority of our gadget attention at home.

But now, there’s going to be a new toy in our lives. Apple will have to crank up its iPhone advertising again — probably focusing on the new FaceTime video chat feature — and we will want to get to know our new iPhone during the time we were, until now, spending with our iPad.

The iPhone’s new super-high resolution “retina display” is one feature that we think could be particularly seductive. As Steve Jobs said when introducing it, “once you use a retina display, you can’t go back.”

Does this mean our iPad display will look like crap after spending a few hours with the iPhone 4?

Does this mean we’ll find reading e-books and web pages and playing games so much more enjoyable on the new iPhone 4 than the iPad that we start to favour it?

Will the new iPhone’s speed and increased battery life encourage us to be lazy and leave the iPad at home more often, instead of bringing it to the office? Probably.

In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t a real problem for Apple. The iPad is going to primarily be an at-home device and a laptop replacement, while the iPhone is still going to be an on-the-go device. The company will still sell plenty of both of them. As far as Apple’s business goes, the iPhone is still vastly more important than the iPad for driving revenue and profits.

But it seems inevitable that our iPad is going to get less attention starting next Thursday night when we bring our new iPhone home. So that’s something.

Don’t miss: The 10 Most Expensive iPad Apps

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.