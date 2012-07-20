Is The Instagram Effect Causing Silicon Valley To Fund The Wrong Companies?

There’s a lot of talk in Silicon Valley about a bubble in VC investing right now, with the $1 billion purchase of Instagram by Facebook seeming emblematic of high valuations for social apps without a clear revenue stream or inherently altruistic purpose. So many are wondering: could the tech industry shift toward more investment in startups that cure cancer or find solutions for clean energy? The answer depends who you ask.



A panel of investors and startup founders speaking at Venture Shift on Thursday debated whether there really is a bubble in venture capital right now, and whether the talent and money in the startup area is directed at solving the best problems.

