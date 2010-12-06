The Hype Over Bernanke's 60 Minutes Appearance Is Getting Really Ridiculous

Late on Friday news broke that on 60 Minutes tonight, Ben Bernanke will say something about being open to more bond purchases, above and beyond the $600 billion that’s already been signaled.



Of course, until we see the transcript, we have no idea what he actually said. It could have been something as simple as a Q&A like this:

Q: What if the economy is still weak after the program is over?

Bernanke: We have always said we remain flexible to do whatever it takes, and in theory that would mean more purchases.

We really have no idea, but all of the sudden we’re seeing all these headlines with the words BERNANKE and QE3.

The best though is this caption from the New York Post, which simply declares that Bernanke will in fact go beyond $600 billion. Also: We’re pretty sure that Bernanke won’t say that the point of QE is to help Geithner sell more debt.

Anyway, we’ll see soon enough what he says. Get ready for a fun night in the futures market.

