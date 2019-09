Thanks to weird accounting that remains “woven” into its IPO filing, and revenue growth that some say will only slow from here, the once-hot Groupon story appears to be cooling.



At least, that’s the view of Noah Hagey, managing partner at Braun Hagey LLP, interviewed in this Bloomberg TV clip.

Watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.