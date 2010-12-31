Is The Game On? Your New Year's Weekend Sports Watching Guide

TCU will take on Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl

All times Eastern



Friday – New Year’s Eve

College Football (Full Schedule)

2:00 Notre Dame @ Miami, Hyundai Sun Bowl, CBS – Once perennial power houses, both of these programs have struggled lately but are beginning to climb back to respectability.

7:30 #20 South Carolina @ #23 Florida State, Chick-fil-A Bowl, ESPN/ESPN3 – Steve Spurrier leads the Gamecocks against Jimbo Fisher’s Seminoles. That sounds wrong.

NBA (Full Schedule)

3:00 New Orleans Hornets @ Boston Celtics – Led by a mostly healthy Chris Paul the Hornets have been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises. The Celtics are one of the NBA’s best teams and have won 15 of their last 17, but Kevin Garnett’s injury is cause for concern.

8:00 Atlanta Hawks @ Oklahoma City Thunder – Kevin Durant and the Thunder have begun to pick up their play lately, but they’ll face a stiff test from one of the NBA’s better teams.

NHL (Full Schedule)

8:00 Vancouver Canucks @ Dallas Stars – The current No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the Western Conference go head to head.

8:30 Phoenix Coyotes @ St. Louis Blues, VERSUS – These teams are neck and neck in the tight Western Conference. Both are very young, and very skilled.

College Basketball (Full Schedule)

12:00 #12 Kentucky @ #20 Louisville, CBS – These fierce rivals are both performing better than expected this year.

4:00 #13 Minnesota @ #19 Michigan State – The Spartans have been a huge disappointment thus far, but they still have time to turn things around.

Saturday – New Year’s Day

College Football (Full Schedule)

1:00 #16 Alabama @ #9 Michigan State, Capital One Bowl, ESPN/ESPN3 – Michigan State Coach Mark Dantonio, a former assistant of Nick Saban, leads the Spartans against one of the country’s best defenses.

5:00 #5 Wisconsin @ #3 TCU, Rose Bowl, ESPN/ESPN3 – TCU can show the world that it belonged in the National Championship Game with a strong showing against the high-scoring Badgers.

8:30 Connecticut @ #7 Oklahoma, Tostitos Fiesta Bowl, ESPN/ESPN3 – The Sooners are used to playing on this stage, but the Huskies were a Division I-AA school as recently as 1997. Are they up for the challenge?

NHL (Full Schedule)

1:00 Washington Capitals @ Pittsburgh Penguins, Bridgestone Winter Classic, NBC – This match up was a hockey fan’s dream before HBO’s “24/7” ever started, but now anticipation is at a fever pitch. Alex Ovechkin’s Capitals have been awful in recent weeks while Sidney Crosby’s Penguins have been rolling along. Both go into the game with 571 career points.

7:30 New York Rangers @ Tampa Bay Lightning – Both teams have been surprisingly strong in the first half, but will either be able to keep it up?

NBA (Full Schedule)

8:30 Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs – The Thunder will be playing the second game of a back-to-back on the road against the NBA’s best team. Two wins here by OKC would turn some heads.

College Basketball (Full Schedule)

3:30 #15 Notre Dame @ #5 Syracuse, ESPNU – Notre Dame has been far better than anyone could have guessed and sits near the top in most major statistical categories. The Fighting Irish already passed a huge test last night by taking down Georgetown.

Sunday

NFL (Full Schedule)

1:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints, FOX – The Bucs need a win and help to make the playoffs, the Saints could still win the NFC South.

4:15 Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers, FOX – If the Packers win, they’re in the playoffs. The Bears insist they’ll play hard even though they’ve clinched a first round bye.

8:20 St. Louis Rams @ Seattle Seahawks, NBC – The NFC West title is on the line for these embarrassing sub-.500 teams.

NBA (Full Schedule)

9:30 Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers – The Lakers haven’t quite been themselves lately and will be looking for revenge for a shocking two point loss to Memphis on November 30.

NHL (Full Schedule)

5:00 Philadelphia Flyers @ Detroit Red Wings – This is a potential Stanley Cup Finals preview between two of the league’s dominant teams.

8:00 Vancouver Canucks @ Colorado Avalanche – The speedy Avalanche have been cruising lately, but how will they fair against this popular Stanley Cup pick?

College Basketball (Full Schedule)

6:00 #24 Wisconsin @ #25 Illinois – This will be the first of two tilts in 14 days between these Big 10 schools.

