Is The Game On? What To Watch On TV Wednesday Night

AP

College Basketball (Full Schedule)9:30 #6 Michigan State @ #1 Duke, ESPN – The two basketball powerhouses were popular preseason picks to meet in the National Championship game, and though the Spartans already have a loss to UConn on their resume, that’s still a strong possibility. Michigan State may have advanced to the title game last year if healthy, so this will be a great early season test for both teams



NBA (Full Schedule)

8:00 Magic @ Bulls – The Bulls will know at game time whether Carlos Boozer will make his season debut, but they’ve done well without him

8:30 Lakers @ Rockets – The Lakers try to avoid their first four-game losing streak since the 2006-07 season

NHL (Full Schedule)

7:00 Bruins @ Flyers – The Flyers came back from a three games to none deficit during last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals to win, and eventually advanced to the Stanley Cup. The Bruins are better this year and will be looking to erase that from their memories

8:00 Capitals @ Blues, NHL Network – The two teams are heading in opposite directions in the standings; Washington has won three straight and St. Louis has lost three in a row, but when Blues goalie Jaroslav Halak is hot, he is one of the few guys that can thwart Alex Ovechkin

Dram

10:00 Law & Order: Los Angeles, NBC – “The investigation of a seemingly simple crime reveals a pro golfer’s sordid web of sex, lies and blackmail.“

Check back with the Sports Page daily for your viewing guide >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.