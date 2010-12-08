Is The Game On? What To Watch On TV Tuesday Night

Rick Jackson is fourth in the country in rebounding

Photo: AP

All teams EasternCOLLEGE BASKETBALL (Full Schedule)



7:00 #14 Memphis @ #4 Kansas, ESPN – The opener of the Jimmy V Classic features a rematch of the 2008 NCAA Championship Game. Kansas narrowly escaped UCLA 77-76 during its last game on December 2 while the Tigers haven’t been truly tested yet. Both teams boast strong offensive attacks.

9:00 #8 Michigan State @ #7 Syracuse, ESPN – The Spartans’ brutal early season schedule continues with a test against undefeated Syracuse. Michigan State has fallen to Duke and UConn already, but did beat #11 Washington on November 24. The Orange hasn’t faced a Top-25 team yet so this will be the first big game for a very young squad.

NHL (Full Schedule)

7:00 Ottawa Senators @ Montreal Canadiens – There were rumours of a potential coaching change in Ottawa heading into the weekend, but a convincing win over the New York Rangers have quieted critics, for now. The division-leading Canadiens will be a tough test.

7:30 Buffalo Sabres @ Boston Bruins, Versus – After an abysmal start the Sabres are starting to put some wins together. Boston’s offence has been sputtering but it is first in goals against thanks to early-Vezina favourite Tim Thomas

NBA (Full Schedule)

8:30 Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks, NBA TV – In the past this would have been a very high scoring match up, but Dallas’ addition of Tyson Chandler has revamped its defence. Now the Mavericks are among the league leaders in defence but are in the middle of the pack offensively. That new and improved D will face a stiff test against the run and gun Warriors.

10:00 Phoenix Suns @ Portland Trail Blazers – These two teams are currently No. 8 and No. 9 in the Western Conference and could duel for playoff position the rest of the season. Injuries have slowed Portland while Phoenix has done surprisingly well without Amar’e Stoudemire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.