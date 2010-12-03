Is The Game On? What To Watch On TV Thursday Night

Photo: YouTube

NBA (Full Schedule)8:00 Heat @ Cavaliers, TNT – You may have heard this game was tonight. How will the Cleveland fans react? How will LeBron perform? Will he do the powder toss? Will anything outrageous happen?



10:30 Suns @ Warriors, TNT – If you want to see a ton of points scored, this is your game. Neither team plays defence, and both get up and down the floor quickly. 250 points is well within reach.

NHL (Full Schedule)

7:00 Rangers @ Islanders – The two bitter rivals face off in the first of a home-and-home series. The Islanders just broke a 14 game losing streak.

7:00 Thrashers @ Penguins – The two hottest teams in the league go head-to-head. Atlanta has won six in a row and Pittsburgh has won seven straight.

7:30 Sharks @ Senators, NHL Network – Dany Heatley makes his much anticipated return to Ottawa.

College Football

8:00 Arizona St @ #23 Arizona, ESPN – The Wildcats are coming off three straight losses and have tumbled down the rankings. The Sun Devils would be all too happy to knock them out of the Top 25 for good.

College Basketball (Full Schedule)

9:00 UCLA @ Kansas, ESPN2 – Two of college basketball’s greatest programs square off. UCLA is rebuilding, but Kansas is a title contender.

